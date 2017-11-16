- New clarity on ‘reasonable excuse’ for non-submission of NRCGT returns? (Patsy-Anne Saunders v Commissioners for HMRC)
Article summary
Private Client analysis: A case against HMRC offers practitioners clarity when advising overseas clients adjudged to have no reasonable excuse for non-submission of UK non-resident capital gains tax (NRCGT) returns. Stuart Adams of Mishcon de Reya explains key points, including the newness of the law in this regard, possible overlaps addressed by the case, and a useful reminder that HMRC is itself only ever able to interpret and not set the law.
