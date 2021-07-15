New cars, vans must have zero CO2 emissions by 2035 under draft EU rules

Article summary

MLex: Car and van makers in the EU will have to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles to zero by 2035 under updated EU legislation proposed 14 July 2021, in what amounts in practice to a ban on the internal combustion engine. The new rules also schedule a phaseout of incentives for industry to switch to low-emissions vehicles, while maintaining penalties for vehicle manufacturers that miss their emissions reduction targets. or to read the full analysis.