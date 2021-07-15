menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Climate change and targets

Legal News

New cars, vans must have zero CO2 emissions by 2035 under draft EU rules

New cars, vans must have zero CO2 emissions by 2035 under draft EU rules
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: MLex
  • New cars, vans must have zero CO2 emissions by 2035 under draft EU rules

Article summary

MLex: Car and van makers in the EU will have to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles to zero by 2035 under updated EU legislation proposed 14 July 2021, in what amounts in practice to a ban on the internal combustion engine. The new rules also schedule a phaseout of incentives for industry to switch to low-emissions vehicles, while maintaining penalties for vehicle manufacturers that miss their emissions reduction targets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More