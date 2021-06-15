- New C2P SCCs for controllers and processors in the EEA
- What is the background?
- What is the relationship between the C2P SCCs and the new SCCs for international transfers?
- Can the new C2P SCCs be used for international transfers outside the EEA?
- To what extent are the new C2P SCCs a useful additional resource for organisations?
- What are the implications for organisations in the UK and can the new C2P SCCs be adapted for use under the UK GDPR?
- How much impact are the new C2P SCCs likely to have on market practice?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: Dr W Kuan Hon, director in the Privacy, Security & Information Law team at Fieldfisher, discusses Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2021/915 which sets out standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA (C2P SCCs). She considers the background to the C2P SCCs, to what extent they may be used in practice, and issues organisations may encounter when using them, as well as implications for organisations in the UK.
