New C2P SCCs for controllers and processors in the EEA

Information Law analysis: Dr W Kuan Hon, director in the Privacy, Security & Information Law team at Fieldfisher, discusses Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2021/915 which sets out standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA (C2P SCCs). She considers the background to the C2P SCCs, to what extent they may be used in practice, and issues organisations may encounter when using them, as well as implications for organisations in the UK. or to read the full analysis.