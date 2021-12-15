Neutral citations for EAT judgments from 1 January 2022

Employment analysis: From 1 January 2022 neutral citations will be issued by the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) Office for all judgments in respect of which there is a full hearing, for example Smith v Jones Ltd [2022] EAT 1, in accordance with a Practice Direction issued by Sir Keith Lindblom, senior president of Tribunals, on 14 December 2021.
