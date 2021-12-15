LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Appeal Tribunal

Legal News

Neutral citations for EAT judgments from 1 January 2022

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Neutral citations for EAT judgments from 1 January 2022
  • What are the practical implications of this development?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • The new Practice Direction

Article summary

Employment analysis: From 1 January 2022 neutral citations will be issued by the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) Office for all judgments in respect of which there is a full hearing, for example Smith v Jones Ltd [2022] EAT 1, in accordance with a Practice Direction issued by Sir Keith Lindblom, senior president of Tribunals, on 14 December 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents