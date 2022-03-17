LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Neurim fights for UK licensee rights in Circadin appeal

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Neurim Pharmaceuticals asked the Court of Appeal on 14 March 2022 to overturn a decision banning its UK licencee from bringing a lawsuit against generic drugmaker Mylan as part of an ongoing dispute over the patent for an insomnia medication. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

