Netherlands—investment treaty arbitration award on bifurcated ‘essential security interests’ upheld by Hague Court of Appeal (Devas (Mauritius) v India)

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Netherlands—investment treaty arbitration award on bifurcated ‘essential security interests’ upheld by Hague Court of Appeal (Devas (Mauritius) v India)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the factual background to the dispute?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Other proceedings
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Hague Court of Appeal (the court) recently upheld an investment treaty arbitration award involving inter alia peculiar issues of bifurcation of a host state’s essential security interests (ESI) into essential security and commercial interests. Resultantly, the host state was held liable to pay a percentage of the value of investment, rather than being fully exempt from paying compensation on the ground of protection of its ESI. In 2012, Mauritius shareholders in Devas Multimedia India Pvt. Ltd (Devas) initiated arbitration against India under the India-Mauritius Bilateral Investment Treaty. The tribunal ruled partially in favour of investors. The tribunal arrived at a 60:40 ratio for compensation, ruling that the protection of ESI accounted for 60% of the respondent's decision to adopt the challenged measure, and the compensation owed to claimants for expropriation of investment was 40% of the value of their investment. Accordingly, the tribunal awarded compensation of $USD 50,497,600 each to CC Devas and Telcom Devas (each holding 17.06% of the issued share capital of Devas), and $US10,300,800 to DEMPL (holding 3.48% of the issued share capital of Devas). The award was upheld by the District Court of Hague, and by the Hague Court of Appeal. India had not ‘established in court’ that the formation of the contract was tainted by criminal acts. The judgment opens doorways for tribunals to ascertain the extent to which an ESI accounts for a host state’s decision to adopt a measure, albeit depending on peculiar facts and contractual terms. It also analyses investment and pre-investment activities, and provides benchmark for determining validity of a contract amid allegations of crime during its formation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

