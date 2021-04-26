Sign-in Help
Netherlands—Advocate General advisory opinion—grounds for vacating Yukos awards not strong enough (Russia v Hulley Enterprises)

Published on: 26 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What was the AG's advisory opinion?

Article summary

Law360: The Advocate General (AG) for the Supreme Court of the Netherlands issued an advisory opinion recommending that arbitral awards issued to the former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co be upheld, concluding Russia's grounds for vacating them are not strong enough.

