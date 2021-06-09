menu-search
Netherlands—advisory opinion—reversal of SCC award enforcement recommended (Kazakhstan v Stati)

Published on: 09 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What was the PG’s advisory opinion?

Article summary

Law360: The Procurator General (PG) for the Supreme Court of the Netherlands in an advisory opinion recommended overturning a decision enforcing a Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) award against Kazakhstan that was issued to a pair of Moldovan energy investors, saying the case was filed with the wrong court.

