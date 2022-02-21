LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Private children / Child arrangements orders

Legal News

Nesting arrangements and interim orders (Re A and others (children—nesting arrangement))

Published on: 21 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Nesting arrangements and interim orders (Re A and others (children—nesting arrangement))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • First ground of appeal
  • Second ground of appeal
  • Third ground of appeal

Article summary

Family analysis: In this case, the father appealed against an interim child arrangements order made in long-running proceedings. The family had created what had been described as a 2:2:5:5 ‘nesting pattern’ each fortnight during the school term, whereby each parent would take it in turns to vacate the family home for periods of two or five days leaving the other parent with the care of the children in the property. The Court of Appeal judgment considered whether or not it was suitable for the court to make an interim order which effectively determined a final issue and provided a useful reminder to practitioners about the use of evidence at interim hearings. The case is also notable in that it relates to a ‘nesting’ arrangement, which has been relatively uncommon in children cases. Although the primary issue was the making of interim orders, the judgment provides a useful consideration as to the impartiality of judges who have been involved in financial and children proceedings, as well as clarification as to when and how interim orders shall be made, specifically in the absence of cross-examination of witnesses and where they are contrary to children’s wishes and feelings. Laura Flanagan, assistant solicitor at the International Family Law Group LLP, looks at the implications of the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes