Nesting arrangements and interim orders (Re A and others (children—nesting arrangement))

Article summary

Family analysis: In this case, the father appealed against an interim child arrangements order made in long-running proceedings. The family had created what had been described as a 2:2:5:5 ‘nesting pattern’ each fortnight during the school term, whereby each parent would take it in turns to vacate the family home for periods of two or five days leaving the other parent with the care of the children in the property. The Court of Appeal judgment considered whether or not it was suitable for the court to make an interim order which effectively determined a final issue and provided a useful reminder to practitioners about the use of evidence at interim hearings. The case is also notable in that it relates to a ‘nesting’ arrangement, which has been relatively uncommon in children cases. Although the primary issue was the making of interim orders, the judgment provides a useful consideration as to the impartiality of judges who have been involved in financial and children proceedings, as well as clarification as to when and how interim orders shall be made, specifically in the absence of cross-examination of witnesses and where they are contrary to children’s wishes and feelings. Laura Flanagan, assistant solicitor at the International Family Law Group LLP, looks at the implications of the decision. or to read the full analysis.