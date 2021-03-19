Neologisms as trade marks (Wirex v Cryptocarbon Global)

Article summary

IP analysis: The defendant tried to invalidate the claimant's trade mark (CRYPTOBACK) on the grounds it had goodwill in the mark and so its use by the claimant would amount to passing off. The unusual issue was the fact that CRYPTOBACK was a made-up word (a neologism) and there were claims it was descriptive of the services in question. Thus, the court had to consider whether a neologism could in fact be descriptive even though a party had invented the word. It held that just because a word had been invented did not preclude it being descriptive. It is always a question of fact. Written by Phillip Johnson, professor of Commercial Law, Cardiff University.