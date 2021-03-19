Neologisms as trade marks (Wirex v Cryptocarbon Global)

IP analysis: The defendant tried to invalidate the claimant’s trade mark (CRYPTOBACK) on the grounds it had goodwill in the mark and so its use by the claimant would amount to passing off. The unusual issue was the fact that CRYPTOBACK was a made-up word (a neologism) and there were claims it was descriptive of the services in question. Thus, the court had to consider whether a neologism could in fact be descriptive even though a party had invented the word. It held that just because a word had been invented did not preclude it being descriptive. It is always a question of fact. Written by Phillip Johnson, professor of Commercial Law, Cardiff University.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other
BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on
Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several
An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.