Neil Kaplan turns mirror on arbitration users over efficiency concerns

Published on: 22 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Users of international commercial arbitration who complain about its high costs and lack of efficiency would do well to take a look in the mirror, independent arbitrator Neil Kaplan CBE QC SBS said while delivering the keynote speech at the Fordham Conference on International Arbitration and Mediation taking place as part of the New York Arbitration Week on 19 November 2021.

