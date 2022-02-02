LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Neighbourly discord and rights of access in Scotland

Published on: 02 February 2022
  • The facts
  • The court’s decision and reasoning
  • Outer House
  • Appeal to the Inner House
  • Key points to take away

Article summary

Property analysis: Hazel Noble, trainee solicitor at Morton Fraser, considers the recent judgment of Soulsby v Jones, where the Inner House of the Court of Session held that the owner of a seaside property in Fife, Scotland, did not have a servitude right of access over a strip of land owned by his neighbours for the purposes of inspection, maintenance and repair of his property. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

