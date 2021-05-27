Negligent advice, twice—when does a cause of action accrue? (Sciortino v Beaumont)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has ruled that when a professional provides advice on two separate occasions about the same or similar issues, a cause of action in negligence can accrue both times. Even where a claim in relation to the earlier advice would be time-barred, a claim in relation to the further advice provided on a later occasion may still succeed. While the Court of Appeal did not make any finding of negligence, it rejected the contention that it was bound by authority or by the facts of this particular case to consider the claim time-barred. In particular, the court overruled the first instance finding that the second advice was part of a continuous pattern of advice which had been given, and acted upon, more than six years prior to the claim being issued and therefore statute-barred. Written by Harriet Campbell, professional support lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or to read the full analysis.