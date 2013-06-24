- Negligence and the scope of combat immunity
- Original news
- What were the central legal issues in this case?
- To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying: a) the scope of ‘jurisdiction’ for the purposes of art 1 of the ECHR? b) the extent of the duties owed to soldiers during military operations?
- Are there still any grey areas or unresolved issues?
- The Defence Secretary Philip Hammond stated: ‘I am very concerned at the wider implications of this judgment, which could ultimately make it more difficult for our troops to carry out operations and potentially throws open a wide range of military decisions to the uncertainty of litigation.’ Do you agree that this could be the case?
- What are the implications of the Supreme Court decision for lawyers and their clients?
- Following the Supreme Court ruling, what happens next?
Article summary
Personal Injury analysis: Following the Supreme Court’s ruling that some families of British soldiers killed in Iraq can make damages claims under human rights legislation, David Robinson, military claims specialist at Thompsons Solicitors, advises that the legal battle for the families involved is far from over: having won the right to have their cases heard, now they need to prove negligence.
