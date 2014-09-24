Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Negligence claims and the application of limitation periods

Negligence claims and the application of limitation periods
Published on: 24 September 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Negligence claims and the application of limitation periods
  • Original news
  • What key issues did this case raise?
  • What are the common issues in this area of law and in relation to limitation under LA 1980?
  • What will the court take into account when considering whether a claim can be amended pursuant to CPR 17.4(2)?
  • Did the judgment clarify the law in these areas or are there any remaining grey areas?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area take from the decision?
  • Are there any trends developing in this area?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: How are the courts applying limitation periods in negligence claims? Ned Beale, litigation partner at Trowers & Hamlins LLP, comments on a recent ruling and says further decisions are expected. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More