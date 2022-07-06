LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Necessity, proportionality and the role of the appellate court (Re H-W (children); Re H-W (children) (No 2))

Published on: 06 July 2022
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In H-W (Children), Dame Siobhan Keegan, delivering the lead judgment, which was unanimously agreed by the panel, established new guidance in relation to three fundamental elements of public law children cases, ie the necessary steps for every first instance judge who is considering whether or not to make a care order, the vital role of necessity and proportionality in every care case not just those with care plans for adoption and the role of appellate courts in reviewing such cases. Kate Grieve, barrister at 36 Family and counsel for the first appellant in H-W (Children), examines the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

