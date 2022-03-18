LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Nearly half of pension schemes looking to consolidate

Published on: 18 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Just over 40% of defined contribution retirement savings schemes surveyed in Britain are looking at consolidation in the next five years, according to a report by a consultancy published 17 March 2022, as the government cracks down on small, poorly run plans.

