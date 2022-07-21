LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Nearly all pension transfers deemed suspicious

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The number of fraud warnings in pension transfers hit record levels in June 2022 when XPS Pensions Group’s index flagged 97% of all cases as potential scams, while transfer values and numbers continued to decline. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

