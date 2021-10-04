LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Proceeds of crime / Civil asset recovery

Legal News

NCA freezing order hearing can be held in private

Published on: 04 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  • NCA freezing order hearing can be held in private

Article summary

Law360, London: It was not unreasonable for a London judge to hold a public hearing over freezing orders imposed on an Azeri couple who wished for the hearing to be in private, the High Court said on 29 September 2021. However, the court also held that, although section 303Z1(4) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) does not expressly provide that a court may sit in private when hearing a without notice application for an account freezing order (AFO), it is implied that, when an application for an AFO is made without notice, it is permissible (indeed, it will often be entirely appropriate) for the hearing to be in private, even when the application becomes inter partes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As