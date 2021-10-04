NCA freezing order hearing can be held in private

Article summary

Law360, London: It was not unreasonable for a London judge to hold a public hearing over freezing orders imposed on an Azeri couple who wished for the hearing to be in private, the High Court said on 29 September 2021. However, the court also held that, although section 303Z1(4) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) does not expressly provide that a court may sit in private when hearing a without notice application for an account freezing order (AFO), it is implied that, when an application for an AFO is made without notice, it is permissible (indeed, it will often be entirely appropriate) for the hearing to be in private, even when the application becomes inter partes. or to read the full analysis.