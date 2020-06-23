Sign-in Help
NCA can’t challenge £80m unexplained wealth orders over London mansions

Published on: 23 June 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Law 360, London: The National Crime Agency (NCA) have been denied permission to challenge a High Court decision to dismiss unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) used to seise three London homes worth £80m owned by relatives of Kazakhstan’s former president. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

