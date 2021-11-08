LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Navigating FCPA risks of minority-owned joint ventures

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Navigating FCPA risks of minority-owned joint ventures
  • Theories of liability for minority JVs
  • Ownership versus control
  • What good faith requires
  • Practical tips for minority, non-controlling owners

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely continue to focus on third-party risks under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), so companies with minority-owned joint ventures should take several steps to mitigate related compliance challenges, say Ben Kimberley at The Clorox Company and Addison Thompson at Covington.

