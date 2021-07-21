menu-search
Legal News

NatWest's money laundering trial postponed again until September

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

NatWest Bank's court case to answer money laundering charges by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been postponed for a third time, until September 2021, MLex has learned. The hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court was due to take place on 21 July 2021, having been delayed since April 2021.

