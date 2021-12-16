LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
NatWest's money laundering disgrace shows need to minimise human error

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Natwest becomes first lender to be convicted of money laundering offences
  • Lessons in listening

Article summary

MLex: NatWest Bank’s £264m fine and reputational stain for money laundering offences shows how massive compliance spending and costly financial crime controls can be torpedoed by individual errors and lax scrutiny. The lesson is that the hundreds of millions spent on anti-money laundering systems risks being wasted unless staff on the ground are listened to when they report smelling a rat. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

