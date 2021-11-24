LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
NatWest failed to flag anti money laundering risks in real-time,suit says

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: NatWest has been hit with new allegations over its failure to spot money laundering in an ongoing case brought by the Saudi subsidiary of an Italian engineering giant that lost $US 5m to a push payment scam.

2 Q&As

