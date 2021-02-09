Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

National reports in ICCA project reveal 22 states do not provide right to a physical hearing in international arbitration

National reports in ICCA project reveal 22 states do not provide right to a physical hearing in international arbitration
Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • National reports in ICCA project reveal 22 states do not provide right to a physical hearing in international arbitration
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360: A research project that is examining whether parties have a right to a physical hearing in international arbitration found that in the latest 22 states surveyed there was no express right to have hearings conducted in person, according to results released on 8 February 2021. The project is a collaboration between the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), three co-editors (Giacomo Rojas Elgueta of the Roma Tre University School of Law and James Hosking and Yasmine Lahlou of Chaffetz Lindsey LLP) as well as the authors of the individual national reports. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More