National reports in ICCA project reveal 22 states do not provide right to a physical hearing in international arbitration

Article summary

Law360: A research project that is examining whether parties have a right to a physical hearing in international arbitration found that in the latest 22 states surveyed there was no express right to have hearings conducted in person, according to results released on 8 February 2021. The project is a collaboration between the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), three co-editors (Giacomo Rojas Elgueta of the Roma Tre University School of Law and James Hosking and Yasmine Lahlou of Chaffetz Lindsey LLP) as well as the authors of the individual national reports. or to read the full analysis.