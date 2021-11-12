National Minimum Wage—what to deduct?

Article summary

Employment analysis: The intricacies of the calculation of national minimum wage (NMW) is something that is dreaded by most employment lawyers and HR professionals. It is unnecessarily complicated. One of the many knotty areas is what deductions should be made to workers’ income to calculate if NMW is being paid. In the recent case of Augustine v Data Cars Ltd, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) has given some guidance on deductions. or to read the full analysis.