National government must objectively justify default retirement age of 65 (the Heydey case)

Published on: 05 March 2009
Updated on: 26 December 2020
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In Incorporated Trustees of the National Council on Ageing (Age Concern England) v Secretary of State for Business, Enterprise And Regulatory Reform ('Heyday'), the European Court of Justice held that when it comes to imposing a default retirement age of 65, the government needs to show to a high standard of proof the legitimacy of the aim relied upon as a justification for this age discrimination. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

