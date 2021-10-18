National AI Strategy—step change for the AI economy in the UK

Article summary

TMT analysis: On 22 September 2021, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport published the National AI Strategy (the ‘Strategy’), setting out the UK’s ambition to become a world leader in AI and strategic vision to guide AI investment, innovation, and governance over the next ten years. The Strategy has been released in the aftermath of a stream of government publications on the subject and is based on three AI pillars—long-term investment, benefits for all sectors and regions and effective governance. Dr Sam De Silva, partner, and Barbara Zapisetskaya, senior associate, at CMS, discuss the Strategy and its impacts. or to read the full analysis.