NAO report scrutinises FCA investigation of BSPS

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) did not have sufficient data to fully appreciate the scale of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) scandal in 2017, an official report from the National Audit Office (NAO) said on 18 March 2022, as MPs criticised the FCA for being 'asleep at the wheel'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

