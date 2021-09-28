LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Legal News

Naming the High Commission as a party is tantamount to naming the state (Nigerian High Commission v Iheme)

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Naming the High Commission as a party is tantamount to naming the state (Nigerian High Commission v Iheme)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Employment by a High Commission is the same as employment by that state and naming a state’s High Commission as a party in proceedings is tantamount to naming the state. That does not contravene principles of international law, is not contrary to the scheme of section 14 of the State Immunity Act 1978 (SIA 1978) (which identifies entities/persons within the definition of a state) and does not amount to a breach of Article 22 of the Vienna Convention (which states that the premises of a diplomatic mission are ‘inviolable’ and which requires the state in which the mission is based to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity), according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Naming the High Commission as a party is tantamount to naming the state (Nigerian High Commission v Iheme)

Nigerian High Commission v Iheme (EA-2019–001945–RN)

What are the practical implications of this judgment?

This judgment is important in a number of respects for practitioners advising on a claim brought by an employee of a diplomatic mission in the UK. It:

  1. reminds us that, following Benkharbouche, in so far as claims brought against a state in an employment tribunal are within the material scope of EU law (eg discrimination claims), SIA 1978, ss 4(2)(b) and 16(1)(a) must be disapplied, and therefore those claims may proceed (but those outside the material scope of EU law, eg unfair dismissal, may not). This means that claims in the following categories may proceed:

    1. claims where, at the time when the contract was made, the individual was neither a national of the UK nor habitually resident there

    2. claims brought by members of a foreign mission (see below for who this includes)

  2. confirms, following the judgment in de Castro Cerqueira, that bringing a claim against a diplomatic mission (eg the Nigerian High Commission (NHC)) is tantamount to bringing a claim against the particular state (eg Nigeria), as a diplomatic mission is the manifestation in the UK of that state

  3. provides that this does not contravene principles of international law, is not contrary to the scheme of SIA 1978, s 14 and does not contravene Article 22(2) of the Vienna Convention (incorporated into domestic law by the Diplomatic Privileges Act 1964)

  4. acts as a reminder that the judgment in Benkharbouche requires an employment tribunal to consider the nature of the employment of the member of the staff of a diplomatic mission in order to assess whether their employment is a sovereign act to which state immunity applies

  5. also reminds us that there is a prescribed method for effective service on a state under SIA 1978, s 12(1) (which requires a claim form to be transmitted through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the state in question)

What is the relevant background?

Background law

The principle that a state is immune from the jurisdiction of the UK courts does not apply to proceedings (including proceedings relating to statutory rights or duties to which employees are entitled or subject) relating to a contract of employment between a state and an individual where:

  1. the contract was made in the UK, or

  2. the work is to be wholly or partly performed there

However, the employee’s right to bring proceedings in these circumstances does not apply:

  1. to members of a foreign mission, defined as:

    1. the head of the mission

    2. members of the diplomatic staff

    3. members of the administrative and technical staff, and

    4. members of the service staff, ie members of the staff in the domestic service of the mission

  2. to any individual who is employed for non-commercial purposes if:

    1. at the time proceedings are brought they are a national of the state concerned, or

    2. at the time when the contract was made, they were neither a national of the UK nor habitually resident there

  3. to any individual who is employed for commercial purposes if at the time when the contract was made, they were habitually resident in the state concerned

  4. if the parties to the contract have agreed otherwise in writing, unless the law of the UK requires the proceedings to be brought before a UK court

  5. if the proceedings relate to anything done by, or in relation to, the armed forces of a state while present in the UK and, in particular, this has effect subject to the Visiting Forces Act 1952

In Benkharbouche, the Supreme Court confirmed that under customary international law a foreign state is immune from proceedings only where a claim is based on sovereign acts. Applying this to the employment relationship:

  1. whether or not a foreign state’s employment of an individual constitutes a sovereign act will depend on the nature of the functions which the employee is employed to perform, and

  2. the employment of purely domestic staff in a diplomatic mission is a private act, rather than an inherently sovereign act

The Supreme Court confirmed the earlier decision of the Court of Appeal that:

  1. in so far as claims brought in an employment tribunal are within the material scope of EU law, SIA 1978, ss 4(2)(b) and 16(1)(a) must be disapplied, and therefore those claims may proceed. This is because these provisions were found to be incompatible with Article 6 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and Article 47 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (Charter). This allows the following types of claim to proceed:

    1. claims where, at the time when the contract was made, the individual was neither a national of the UK nor habitually resident there

    2. claims brought by members of a foreign mission (see above for who is included)

  2. in so far as the claims fall outside the material scope of EU law, the relevant provisions cannot be disapplied (notwithstanding the Court of Appeal’s correct declaration of incompatibility with the ECHR in respect of them), and therefore those claims (which include unfair dismissal claims) may not proceed

State immunity is separate from, and additional to, diplomatic immunity:

  1. state immunity ‘pursues the legitimate aim of complying with international law to promote comity and good relations between states through the respect of another state’s sovereignty’

  2. the purpose of diplomatic immunity is to ‘ensure the efficient performance of the functions of diplomatic missions as representing states’

The legal framework of diplomatic immunity is found in section 2 of the Diplomatic Privileges Act 1964, which states that the Articles of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that are set out in Schedule 1 to the Act have the force of law in the UK.

For further information, see Practice Notes: Entitlement to claim unfair dismissal and Specific defences and exceptions in prohibited conduct claims—State immunity and diplomatic immunity.

Background facts

The claimant was a Schedule Officer/Receptionist at the NHC in London until she was dismissed in 2014. She claimed unfair dismissal, race and religious discrimination plus victimisation and notice pay, naming the NHC as her employer (as that was the name of her employer on her letter of appointment). Copies of documents were served upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the delivery of those documents to the consular department of that Ministry. The British High Commission in Abuja issued a ‘Certificate of Successful Service under the State Immunity Act (1978)’. The claims were stayed while Benkharbouche was ongoing. Following the Supreme Court decision in that case, the claimant in this case confirmed that she was only pursuing her discrimination claims (because they are within the scope of EU law and according to Benkharbouche could therefore be pursued while the others could not).

A response to the claim was then served arguing that state immunity applied, the state had not been properly served (because the NHC was not a legal entity) and the NHC was the wrong party (it should have been the Federal Republic of Nigeria).

The decision of the employment tribunal

The respondent did not attend the hearing (having notified the tribunal that it would not do so because it did not consider that it should be a party to the proceedings). In the respondent’s absence, the claimant succeeded. She was awarded compensation amounting to £70,747.06.

The respondent appealed to the EAT, arguing that:

  1. the state had not been properly served (because a diplomatic mission has no corporate existence under international law)

  2. the NHC was immune from proceedings under Article 22 of the Vienna Convention (which states that the premises of a Commission are ‘inviolable’)

  3. serving a diplomatic mission was not the same as serving a state

  4. service of a claim form on the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is not named on the claim form, does not constitute effective service under SIA 1978, s 12(1) (which requires a claim form to be transmitted through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the state in question)

  5. the employment tribunal did not consider (or properly consider) its statutory duty under SIA 1978, s 1(2) (to give effect to state immunity even if the state did not appear in the proceedings)

  6. the employment tribunal had failed to apply Benkharbouche (which required consideration of the nature of the employment)

What did the EAT decide?

The EAT (Clive Sheldon QC, Deputy Judge of the High Court, sitting alone) allowed one of the grounds of the respondent’s appeal, remitting that matter to the employment tribunal, holding that:

  1. the NHC is not a corporate or legal entity which is itself capable of being sued. This is reflected in the academic commentaries which state that an embassy or diplomatic mission does not have a corporate existence in international law

  2. however, naming the NHC as the respondent in this case was tantamount to naming the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the respondent. That is, by referring to the NHC the claimant should be treated as though she was referring to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is because the High Commission of Nigeria is the manifestation in this country of the state of Nigeria. It is the representative of the state of Nigeria in this country: see article 3(1)(a) of the Vienna Convention which states that the ‘The functions of a diplomatic mission consist, inter alia, in: Representing the sending State in the receiving State’

  3. that was consistent with the academic commentaries, as well as the previous practice within the domestic court system. It also acknowledged the substantive reality of the claimant’s case. To decide otherwise would be to put form over substance and would be contrary to the interests of justice, especially where there is no doubt that the Federal Republic of Nigeria was aware of these proceedings and it was accepted it was the claimant’s employer

  4. in de Castro Cerqueira, the EAT accepted that a claim against the embassy was in reality a claim against a foreign state. In that case it was obvious to Lewis J that employment at the Embassy of Brazil amounted to employment by a foreign state, and that naming the Embassy of Brazil as the respondent was the same as naming ‘a foreign state’. There was no reason to depart from that proposition in this case

  5. that conclusion did not in any way contravene Article 22(2) of the Vienna Convention (which requires the state in which the mission is based to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity)

  6. Article 22(2) means ensuring that the business of the mission is not unduly or improperly disturbed (this could be the case if, for instance, loud protests were allowed to take place outside of the mission which impeded the work of the mission, or if demonstrations prevented access to and from the mission for those who had business there). Similarly, ‘impairment of its dignity’, involves any other measures that affect the dignity of the mission physically or the business that takes place on the premises. Litigation concerning the treatment of employees working on those premises does not impact on the ‘dignity’ of those premises

  7. in any event, even if it did, Article 22(2) would need to be disapplied so as to conform with the Supreme Court’s judgment in Benkharbouche. In that case, the Supreme Court held that certain employment law claims (those derived from EU law) could be brought by certain embassy staff

  8. given that the naming of the NHC was, in substance, to be treated as naming the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the respondent to these proceedings, there was no reason why the state was not properly served with the claimant’s proceedings. There was no dispute that service was effected through the correct channels, as required by SIA 1978, s 12

  9. that was not contrary to the scheme of SIA 1978, s 14 (which identifies a number of entities and/or persons which are included within the definition of the state for the purposes of ‘this Part’ of the SIA 1978) because that definition is not exhaustive. It is specifically inclusive. The state can include other entities which are properly understood as manifestations of the state and that would include a diplomatic mission

  10. on the subject of Benkharbouche, in accordance with the decision in that case, in any claim involving a diplomatic mission, careful consideration needs to be given to the particular employment situation of the claimant: whether their employment situation involved an inherently sovereign or governmental act, or a purely private act

  11. in this case, the employment tribunal did not consider this matter at all. Rather, it proceeded on the assumption that the claimant was entitled to pursue her claims that derived from EU law simply as a result of the judgment in that case without exploring further her particular employment situation. This was a misdirection by the employment tribunal

  12. in the circumstances, the appeal should be allowed on this ground, unless it was the case that the employment tribunal would have been bound to conclude that the claimant’s employment did not involve inherently sovereign or governmental acts

  13. it was impossible to reach this conclusion. Although the claimant described herself as a schedule officer/receptionist, and it may well be that her roles were of a purely clerical nature, it was not possible to be sure. The claimant did not give any evidence as to this matter, her job functions were not set out in any detail in the ET1, and there was no exploration of the facts by the employment tribunal

  14. therefore, the matter could not be decided either way, and it needed full and proper consideration by an employment tribunal

  15. accordingly, the appeal on this ground would be allowed and the case remitted to the same tribunal for this purpose. If it decides that the claimant’s employment did involve inherently governmental acts, then her claims must fail as state immunity applies. If it decides that her employment did not involve inherently sovereign or governmental acts, then state immunity does not apply, and the tribunal has already decided that her claims have succeeded and that she is entitled to an award of compensation of £70,747.06

Case details

  1. Court: Employment Appeal Tribunal

  2. Judge: Clive Sheldon QC, Deputy Judge of the High Court

  3. Date of judgment: 15 September 2021

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As