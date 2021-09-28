Naming the High Commission as a party is tantamount to naming the state (Nigerian High Commission v Iheme)

The EAT (Clive Sheldon QC, Deputy Judge of the High Court, sitting alone) allowed one of the grounds of the respondent’s appeal, remitting that matter to the employment tribunal, holding that:

• the NHC is not a corporate or legal entity which is itself capable of being sued. This is reflected in the academic commentaries which state that an embassy or diplomatic mission does not have a corporate existence in international law

• however, naming the NHC as the respondent in this case was tantamount to naming the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the respondent. That is, by referring to the NHC the claimant should be treated as though she was referring to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is because the High Commission of Nigeria is the manifestation in this country of the state of Nigeria. It is the representative of the state of Nigeria in this country: see article 3(1)(a) of the Vienna Convention which states that the ‘The functions of a diplomatic mission consist, inter alia, in: Representing the sending State in the receiving State’

• that was consistent with the academic commentaries, as well as the previous practice within the domestic court system. It also acknowledged the substantive reality of the claimant’s case. To decide otherwise would be to put form over substance and would be contrary to the interests of justice, especially where there is no doubt that the Federal Republic of Nigeria was aware of these proceedings and it was accepted it was the claimant’s employer

• in de Castro Cerqueira, the EAT accepted that a claim against the embassy was in reality a claim against a foreign state. In that case it was obvious to Lewis J that employment at the Embassy of Brazil amounted to employment by a foreign state, and that naming the Embassy of Brazil as the respondent was the same as naming ‘a foreign state’. There was no reason to depart from that proposition in this case

• that conclusion did not in any way contravene Article 22(2) of the Vienna Convention (which requires the state in which the mission is based to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity)

• Article 22(2) means ensuring that the business of the mission is not unduly or improperly disturbed (this could be the case if, for instance, loud protests were allowed to take place outside of the mission which impeded the work of the mission, or if demonstrations prevented access to and from the mission for those who had business there). Similarly, ‘impairment of its dignity’, involves any other measures that affect the dignity of the mission physically or the business that takes place on the premises. Litigation concerning the treatment of employees working on those premises does not impact on the ‘dignity’ of those premises

• in any event, even if it did, Article 22(2) would need to be disapplied so as to conform with the Supreme Court’s judgment in Benkharbouche. In that case, the Supreme Court held that certain employment law claims (those derived from EU law) could be brought by certain embassy staff

• given that the naming of the NHC was, in substance, to be treated as naming the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the respondent to these proceedings, there was no reason why the state was not properly served with the claimant’s proceedings. There was no dispute that service was effected through the correct channels, as required by SIA 1978, s 12

• that was not contrary to the scheme of SIA 1978, s 14 (which identifies a number of entities and/or persons which are included within the definition of the state for the purposes of ‘this Part’ of the SIA 1978) because that definition is not exhaustive. It is specifically inclusive. The state can include other entities which are properly understood as manifestations of the state and that would include a diplomatic mission

• on the subject of Benkharbouche, in accordance with the decision in that case, in any claim involving a diplomatic mission, careful consideration needs to be given to the particular employment situation of the claimant: whether their employment situation involved an inherently sovereign or governmental act, or a purely private act

• in this case, the employment tribunal did not consider this matter at all. Rather, it proceeded on the assumption that the claimant was entitled to pursue her claims that derived from EU law simply as a result of the judgment in that case without exploring further her particular employment situation. This was a misdirection by the employment tribunal

• in the circumstances, the appeal should be allowed on this ground, unless it was the case that the employment tribunal would have been bound to conclude that the claimant’s employment did not involve inherently sovereign or governmental acts

• it was impossible to reach this conclusion. Although the claimant described herself as a schedule officer/receptionist, and it may well be that her roles were of a purely clerical nature, it was not possible to be sure. The claimant did not give any evidence as to this matter, her job functions were not set out in any detail in the ET1, and there was no exploration of the facts by the employment tribunal

• therefore, the matter could not be decided either way, and it needed full and proper consideration by an employment tribunal