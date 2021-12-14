Name claimants correctly and fix mistakes quickly-adding and substituting parties after a relevant limitation period has expired (Addlesee v Dentons)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court considered the factors to be taken into account when exercising its discretion to permit substitution after the expiry of the limitation period under CPR 19.5. On an application to substitute two individual claimants for limited companies where the limitation period had (arguably) expired, the court focused on the evidence necessary to establish that the naming of the incorrect claimants was a ‘mistake’, and the speed with which the mistake was addressed. Where no explanation was provided in the witness evidence about: i) why the individuals instead of the limited companies were named as claimants; and ii) why it took over three years after the alleged mistakes were brought to the claimants’ attention to address them, the court dismissed the application for substitution. Written by Harriet Campbell, senior knowledge development lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or to read the full analysis.