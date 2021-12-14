LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Pre-action and limitation / Limitation

Legal News

Name claimants correctly and fix mistakes quickly-adding and substituting parties after a relevant limitation period has expired (Addlesee v Dentons)

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Name claimants correctly and fix mistakes quickly-adding and substituting parties after a relevant limitation period has expired (Addlesee v Dentons)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court considered the factors to be taken into account when exercising its discretion to permit substitution after the expiry of the limitation period under CPR 19.5. On an application to substitute two individual claimants for limited companies where the limitation period had (arguably) expired, the court focused on the evidence necessary to establish that the naming of the incorrect claimants was a ‘mistake’, and the speed with which the mistake was addressed. Where no explanation was provided in the witness evidence about: i) why the individuals instead of the limited companies were named as claimants; and ii) why it took over three years after the alleged mistakes were brought to the claimants’ attention to address them, the court dismissed the application for substitution. Written by Harriet Campbell, senior knowledge development lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More