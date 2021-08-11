Munich Re reports €241m coronavirus (COVID-19) loss and predicts climate losses

Law360, London: Munich Re has reported €241m a loss from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the second quarter of 2021, the reinsurer said on 10 August 2021, as it also predicted claims from flooding in Europe would cost it hundreds of millions of euros.
