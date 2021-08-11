menu-search
Munich Re reports €241m coronavirus (COVID-19) loss and predicts climate losses

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Munich Re has reported €241m a loss from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the second quarter of 2021, the reinsurer said on 10 August 2021, as it also predicted claims from flooding in Europe would cost it hundreds of millions of euros. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

