MPs left frustrated as SFO Chief defers Unaoil questions

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The head of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on 29 March 2022 refused to answer parliament' questions about the agency's botched handling of a bribery investigation into energy consultancy Unaoil that resulted in two convictions being overturned. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

