MPs criticise ‘unfit’ FCA over its response to the British Steel Pension Scheme saga

Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Two MPs have accused the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of being stifled by bureaucratic inertia over its response to the British Steel pensions transfer scandal and have called upon the FCA to establish a specialist unit for responding more rapidly to complaints. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

