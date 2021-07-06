MPs back giving watchdogs power to make regulatory changes

Article summary

Law360, London: Britain’s finance watchdogs should be handed power to amend regulations policing the sector without political interference, an influential parliamentary committee said on 6 July 2021, as they lent their support to ‘light-touch’ scrutiny of rule-setting. The House of Commons Treasury Committee said that the financial regulators (the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank of England and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)) should be in charge of making amendments to EU rules that were incorporated into British legislation before the country left the EU’s regulatory orbit on 31 December 2020. or to read the full analysis.