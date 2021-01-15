Sign-in Help
MP vows to keep pushing tougher economic crime law

Published on: 15 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The lawmaker behind plans to widen corporate criminal liability vowed on 14 January 2021 to keep pushing new rules to toughen penalties for economic crime, after an amendment to criminalise failing to prevent economic crime was dropped amid an expected lack of support in Parliament. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

