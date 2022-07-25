LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
MP launches pension enrolment bill to widen eligibility

Published on: 25 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: An MP has reintroduced a bill to Parliament to reform automatic enrolment, in an application to lay the groundwork for the publication of secondary legislation when the government feels 'the time is right'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

