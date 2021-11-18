Moving target syndrome and variation of a pension sharing order (T v T (variation of a pension sharing order and underfunded schemes))

Article summary

Family analysis: In T v T (variation of a pension sharing order and underfunded schemes), the husband sought, pursuant to section 31(2)(g) of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973), to vary downwards from 40% to 17% a pension sharing order made in 2015 against his defined benefit pension. Since then, the cash equivalent (CE) of his pension had almost tripled in value to over £2.47m. For part of that intervening period the scheme had been paying reduced CEs as it was underfunded, the implications of which had not been properly appreciated by the lawyers, thus prolonging the litigation. Adopting the Westbury v Sampson approach to capital variation, the court noted that nothing remarkable had occurred financially since 2015 save for the change in CE, which in the circumstances did not justify any variation. Ellie Foster, legal director at Raworths LLP, considers the issues.