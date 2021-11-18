LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Financial provision / Pensions and insurance

Legal News

Moving target syndrome and variation of a pension sharing order (T v T (variation of a pension sharing order and underfunded schemes))

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Moving target syndrome and variation of a pension sharing order (T v T (variation of a pension sharing order and underfunded schemes))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In T v T (variation of a pension sharing order and underfunded schemes), the husband sought, pursuant to section 31(2)(g) of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973), to vary downwards from 40% to 17% a pension sharing order made in 2015 against his defined benefit pension. Since then, the cash equivalent (CE) of his pension had almost tripled in value to over £2.47m. For part of that intervening period the scheme had been paying reduced CEs as it was underfunded, the implications of which had not been properly appreciated by the lawyers, thus prolonging the litigation. Adopting the Westbury v Sampson approach to capital variation, the court noted that nothing remarkable had occurred financially since 2015 save for the change in CE, which in the circumstances did not justify any variation. Ellie Foster, legal director at Raworths LLP, considers the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More