Legal News

Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—The Registers

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—The Registers
  • Summary of some of the key provisions of the Bill
  • Statutory Pledges
  • Assignation of Claims
  • Two Registers
  • 1. Register of Assignations (ROA)
  • 2. Register of Statutory Pledges (RSP)
  • What about registration at Companies House?
  • Requests for information

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is one of a series of articles we at Morton Fraser are producing to guide finance companies through the wholesale change proposed in Scots law in relation to security over goods, intellectual property and shares, on the one hand, and invoice finance or the purchase of receivables, on the other. The Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill (the Bill) is slated to move through the Scottish Parliament this session, so, while detail may change during that passage and statutory instruments will be required before it can become effective law, it is now timely to start preparing for the new regime. This News Analysis by Laura Purves at Morton Fraser LLP considers some of the key provisions of the Bill itself and, in particular, how the registers to be set up will be used by finance companies on a day-to-day basis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

