Legal News

Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill (the 'Bill')—an introduction to the issues and proposals

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill (the 'Bill')—an introduction to the issues and proposals
  • What stage are we at?
  • What are the problems that the Bill is designed to solve?
  • Asset finance issues
  • Invoice finance issues (and for Securitisations too)
  • Other problems—applicable to finance more generally
  • Does the Bill solve all these issues and, if so, how?
  • Assignation of claims
  • Statutory pledges
  • Some new issues

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is one of a series of News Analyses on the wholesale changes proposed in Scots law in relation to security over goods, intellectual property and shares, on the one hand, and invoice finance or the purchase of receivables, on the other. The Bill is slated to move through the Scottish Parliament this session, so, while detail may change during that passage and statutory instruments will be required before it can become effective law, it is now timely to start preparing for the new regime. This News Analysis, by Bruce Wood at Morton Fraser LLP, considers the key issues in the Bill.

