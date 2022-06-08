LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Key developments and horizon scanning / MiFID and MiFID II

Legal News

Most urgent UK wholesale market rule changes will be made ‘immediately’, Treasury official says

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Most urgent UK wholesale market rule changes will be made ‘immediately’, Treasury official says
  • Changes

Article summary

MLex: The most urgent planned changes to the UK's wholesale capital market rules (including on transparency requirements for fixed-income and derivatives products and an onerous trading calculation for large banks) will be pushed forward 'immediately', the UK finance ministry's director general for financial services, Gwyneth Nurse, announced at the FIA International Derivatives Expo on 7 June 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More