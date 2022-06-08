Most urgent UK wholesale market rule changes will be made ‘immediately’, Treasury official says

MLex: The most urgent planned changes to the UK's wholesale capital market rules (including on transparency requirements for fixed-income and derivatives products and an onerous trading calculation for large banks) will be pushed forward 'immediately', the UK finance ministry's director general for financial services, Gwyneth Nurse, announced at the FIA International Derivatives Expo on 7 June 2022.
