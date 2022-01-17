Morality clauses in the era of social media scandals—what brands should know

Article summary

TMT analysis: The morality clause, a contractual provision requiring a party to comply with certain standards of behaviour, has long been a feature of spokesperson and endorsement agreements. Yet in the current age of cancel culture, #MeToo, and influencer marketing, these provisions have become a primary focus for businesses when onboarding an individual to be the public face of their brand. Sébastien Gardère, partner, Julia Kappler, associate, and Kathryn Chadwick, associate, at Gowling WLG in Canada, discuss what brands should consider when drafting morality clauses. While this article applies to Canadian law, many of the points raised are also helpful to UK practitioners advising in this area. or to read the full analysis.