Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022—key amendments for compliance teams

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022—key amendments for compliance teams
  • Background
  • Key changes
  • TCSPs and business relationships—regulation 4
  • Proliferation financing—regulation 6
  • Reporting discrepancies—regulations 9, 16 and 17
  • Supervision and information-sharing—regulations 11 and 13
  • Other changes
  • Timeline
  • What next?

Article summary

Practice Compliance analysis: The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022 (Amendment No 2 Regulations) amend the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLR 2017). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

