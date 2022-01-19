LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Public sector pensions / Central government pensions

Legal News

MoJ responds to the consultation on draft regulations to establish the Judicial Pension Scheme 2022—so what’s next?

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • MoJ responds to the consultation on draft regulations to establish the Judicial Pension Scheme 2022—so what’s next?
  • What was the background to the MoJ’s response to the consultation on the draft regulations to establish the proposed JPS 2022?
  • What was the outcome and were any changes made?
  • What are the implications and next steps?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has published its response to the consultation on draft regulations to establish the Judicial Pension Scheme 2022 (JPS 2022). In the response, the MoJ has implemented changes to underlying law and the draft JPS 2022 has been amended to make provision for a death in service lump sum supplement. Elizabeth Ovey, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, analyses the implications of the MoJ’s response and the next stage of implementing the JPS 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

