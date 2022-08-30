LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty—A necessary turning point for investment protection in the energy sector?

Published on: 30 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty—A necessary turning point for investment protection in the energy sector?
  • The ECT in statistics: devil’s (not) in the numbers
  • The ECT’s portrayal: the root of all evil
  • The ECT modernisation process: outline and outcomes
  • Fossil fuel carve-outs
  • Intra-EU disputes
  • FET and legitimate expectations
  • Making the ECT greener
  • Concluding remarks: managing expectations

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Contracting parties of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) reached an agreement in principle on the modernisation of the ECT on 24 June 2022. Following an editorial and legal review, the draft text was communicated to contracting parties by 22 August 2022 for adoption by the Energy Charter Conference on 22 November 2022. Agata Daszko, PhD candidate and research fellow at the University of Göttingen, and Killian Wagner, PhD candidate and research fellow at the University of Vienna, explore the implications of the modernisation of the ECT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

