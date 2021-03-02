- Mitigate key US FCPA risks with tailor-made compliance
- Background
- Key FCPA risk area—responsibility for third-party acts
- Key FCPA risk area—lavish or excessive meals, gifts, travel or entertainment
- Key FCPA risk area—certain high-risk countries
- The importance of having a compliance programme that works
- Conclusion
Law360, Expert analysis: Multinational companies should take a pragmatic approach to US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) compliance by being aware of key risk areas (such as inappropriate gift-giving, liability for third-party actions, and countries with recurring corruption issues) and implementing custom-designed procedures that evolve with their operations, says Howard Weissman at Miller Canfield.
