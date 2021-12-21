- Misuse of private information claims—where are we after Lloyd v Google?
- What are the key points the Supreme Court made in Lloyd v Google regarding misuse of private information claims?
- In light of the comments in paragraph 98, is a claim for invasion of privacy (without the misuse element) now likely to succeed?
- What, if anything, are the practical implications for assessment of damages in misuse of private information claims?
- Are we now likely to see more class actions for misuse of private information or are there still too many hurdles for these to succeed?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: Percy Preston, legal assistant at Brett Wilson LLP, discusses misuse of privation information claims in light of the Supreme Court judgment in Lloyd v Google. He considers they key points made in relation to such claims in the judgment, whether a claim for invasion of privacy is now likely to succeed, the practical implications for assessment of damages in misuse of private information claims, and whether more class actions for misuse of private information can now be expected.
