Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Protecting confidential information

Legal News

Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)

Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
Published on: 22 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: Following the publication of various media articles about Meghan Markle’s father and their relationship, Ms Markle wrote him a letter setting out her thoughts and feelings. After further articles were published about their relationship, Mr Markle took the letter to Associated Newspapers, which published extensive parts in two Mail Online articles. It also published comments from Mr Markle and an analysis of Ms Markle’s handwriting. She issued proceedings for misuse of her private information and infringement of copyright in the letter. On an application for summary judgment, Mr Warby held that Ms Markle had a reasonable expectation of privacy in relation to the letter. Associated Newspapers had misused her private information and any defence to that claim was fanciful. Similarly, the letter was an original literary work and Associated Newspapers had reproduced substantial parts of it. The only issue to go forward to trial was whether Ms Markle owned the copyright in the letter or whether it was owned solely or jointly by the Crown. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate, at Fieldfisher LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More