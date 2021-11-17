LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Mistakes in amending pension deed which are replicated in successive deeds—(i) When is serial rectification available? (ii) Does a new principal employer of the plan take free of any equity of rectification as a bona fide purchaser for value without notice? (iii) Can the amendments be avoided as invalid in any event? (Mitchells & Butlers Pension Ltd v Mitchells & Butlers plc)

Published on: 17 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Pensions analysis: The matter concerned the Mitchells & Butlers Pension Plan (‘the Plan’). The Plan Trustee’s unilateral power to select the inflationary index for determining the annual percentage increase to be applied to pensions in payment and deferment (which the parties called the Index Selection Power (ISP) was, by mistake, removed in a consolidating trust deed and rules executed in 1996 (the 1996 Deed), and instead there was introduced, again by mistake, a unilateral power by which Plan’s then Principal Employer, Bass plc (‘Bass’), was entitled to decide the rate by which pensions in payment or deferment should be increased (called by the parties the Increase Alteration Power (IAP)). Those mistakes were replicated in successive consolidating deeds and rules in 2002 and 2006 (the 2002 Deed and the 2006 Deed). In giving judgment for the Trustee on its claim, the court decided that the mistakes were rectifiable in respect of all three deeds. Between the 2002 Deed and 2006 Deed, and following a demerger of Bass plc (then known as Six Continents plc (6C)), Mitchells & Butlers plc (‘M&B’) became the Plan’s new Principal Employer in place of 6C. It was held that M&B did not take free of the equity of rectification in relation to the mistakes in 1996 and 2002 as it was not, as a matter of construction of the substituting deed, in law and on the facts, a bona fide purchaser for value without notice. In any event, the court determined that the removal of the ISP and the introduction of the IAP were, for each of the 1996, 2002 and 2006 deeds, void as invalid exercises of the power of amendment since they infringed the requirement for the consultation of the Plan actuary contained in the power. They were also void in 2002 as infringing the certification requirements of section 67 of the Pensions Act 1995 (PA 95). The case is of interest as regards the questions of when serial rectification will be ordered, the requirements for the bona fide purchaser defence, and the requirements for the proper consultation of the Plan actuary where that is required as a pre-condition for the valid exercise of a power of amendment in a pension deed. Written by Oliver Hilton, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, Lincoln’s Inn. Oliver (instructed by Clifford Chance LLP) appeared as junior counsel for the defendant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

