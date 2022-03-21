Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The UK sanctions imposed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have undoubtedly put intense pressure on businesses to review existing commercial arrangements and tighten sanctions compliance systems and controls. But what if not all goes according to plan and there is an inadvertent breach? This article, by Eve Giles, Jonathan Benson, Amy Edwards and Natalia Kubesch of Allen & Overy, considers what the ramifications might be of a breach of UK financial sanctions and practical steps to take. or to read the full analysis.