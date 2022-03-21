LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Sanctions

Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do

Published on: 21 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The UK sanctions imposed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have undoubtedly put intense pressure on businesses to review existing commercial arrangements and tighten sanctions compliance systems and controls. But what if not all goes according to plan and there is an inadvertent breach? This article, by Eve Giles, Jonathan Benson, Amy Edwards and Natalia Kubesch of Allen & Overy, considers what the ramifications might be of a breach of UK financial sanctions and practical steps to take. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

